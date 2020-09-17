Jackson County confirms second horse case of EEE

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) was notified on Thursday, September 17, of a horse that tested positive in Henrietta Township for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

One additional horse case was reported earlier this month and no human cases of EEE have been confirmed in Jackson County. This case brings the total for the State of Michigan to 29 horse cases and one suspect human case.

As a result of this case, an additional mosquito control treatment area in Jackson County has been added by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Mosquito control aerial spraying began on Wednesday, September 16 but, as spraying is weather dependent, it is unknown how many days it will take for all blocks to be sprayed. See www.Michigan.gov/EEE for aerial spraying maps, areas completed, and spraying schedules.

Aerial spraying is completed by a low-flying aircraft, beginning at dusk and continuing until 4:30 a.m. the next morning. Mosquito control professionals will apply approved pesticides as an ultra-low volume (ULV) spray.

ULV sprayers dispense very fine aerosol droplets that stay suspended in the air and kill adult mosquitoes on contact. The product used for spraying is Merus 3.0 which is OMRI Listed and can be used around organic crops and gardens. It may be used in certified organic production or food processing and handling according to the USDA National Organic Program regulations.

Because conditions are favorable for EEE-carrying mosquitoes at this time of year, people living or visiting Jackson County should take precautions against mosquito bites. EEE cannot be spread between animals or between animals and humans, but humans can get EEE through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most (95-96%) cases of human EEE do not cause any symptoms, and less than 1% develop serious illness. However, EEE is potentially serious and symptoms include fever, weakness, and muscle and joint pain. More severe illness can cause swelling of the brain and surrounding tissues. Anyone can be affected by EEE, but persons over age 60 and under age 15 are at greatest risk for developing severe disease.