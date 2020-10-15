Jackson County Courthouses closed due to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Effective immediately, Several Jackson County Courthouses are closed until October 21st, due to a positive COVID-19 test of an employee in the building.

This includes the 4th Circuit Court, 12th District Court, County Clerk, and Prosecuting

Attorney’s offices, all of which will remain closed for in-person public services.

The date Friday, October 9, 2020, and while the risk for those there is considered low, if you experience COVID-19 related symptoms, you’re encouraged to contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 hotline at 517-205-6100.

Many services at the courthouse may be conducted remotely and those scheduled for hearings are

directed to contact the court at the following phone numbers for information regarding ZOOM meeting rooms.

You will be able to conduct your hearing virtually.

For more information on court hearings, please call: