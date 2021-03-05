Jackson County Courts to offer in-person services March 8

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson County Courts are set to reopen for in-person services on March 8, the Courts announced in a press release.

Walk-in hours will be from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., with a half-hour closing from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lunch.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, access to the building will be limited, and in-person transactions will require a virtual “check-in” process via a smart phone and QR Code. Health screenings will be performed upon entering the building, which includes screening questions and temperature checks. A mask is required.

The courts will continue to hold virtual hearings “to the greatest extent possible,” said the press release, but hearings that require in-person attendance will be limited to only required parties.

To reduce wait time, customers can bring their smartphone and check in from their car via a “virtual waiting room”: https://v2.waitwhile.com/lists/12thdistrictcourt/join

Further information and departmental specific services: