LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Moments after a deputy saw someone driving an unregistered moped in Summit Township Thursday, they were in a foot chase that ended in the rafters of an attic, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop Thursday afternoon around 4:30 after seeing an unregistered Moped driving on Avondale Avenue near Francis Street, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the moped dumped the moped and ran away, with the deputy in pursuit.

The suspect ran into a home on Hillside Avenue and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home, at which point the deputies confirmed the suspect had warrants for probation violation.

After a detective drafted a search warrant, the agency searched the home with help from Michigan State Police. That’s when they found the suspect hiding in the attic, “well insulated in the rafters,” according to the agency. Officers escorted him out of the attic and into custody.

Deputies lodged the suspect on two warrants.