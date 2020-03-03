Jackson County educator wins excellence in education award

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS): A Jackson County educator known for connecting with young students and mentoring other teachers, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Colleen Anderson is the recipient of the award and teaches Young Fives at the Ezra Eby Elementary School, which is part of the Napoleon Community Schools.

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public school educators across the state during the school year.

Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Anderson said a career in education piqued her interest because several of her family members – including her husband – work in education. She said she initially worked in education as a paraprofessional, then went back to school to become a teacher.

She said her favorite part of being an educator is that “I enjoy the excitement students have for learning and for everyday life.”

Anderson said that she’s motivated to do her best “knowing I can influence the lives of my students in a positive way each and every day.”

In a nomination for the Excellence in Education award, a nominator wrote:

“Colleen helps set the tone for these students’ education and plants a seed for loving school There were several occasions where school was canceled and my daughter cried because she wanted to be in that classroom with her loving, kind, encouraging, supportive teacher, Mrs. Anderson,” the nomination said.

Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on the following criteria: