Jackson County Fair to host new headliner tomorrow, Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels due to illness

Musician Rickey Medlocke (L) and Gary Rossington (R) of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform during KAABOO Texas at the AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Fair will be seeing a different band than expected tomorrow, as to the sudden illness of two band members has forced Lynyrd Skynyrd to cancel their performance.

According to a Facebook post, Don Felder of the Eagles, Blackstone Cherry, and Walker Montgomery will be offering their services to ensure an evening of great music.

All Lynyrd Skynyrd ticket holders will receive a credit of $35, either to their card or by check within 10 to 14 business days.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m..