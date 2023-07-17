LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Animal Shelter is looking for anyone who knows anything about a found dog that had been shot.

It was found around 10:30 Monday morning on Hannelwald Road between Mount Hope Road and Waterloo Munith Road across from the radio tower, according to a social media post from Animal Control.

Jackson County investigating dog found shot. (Jackson County Animal Shelter)

It’s not clear how extensive the dog’s injuries are at this time, but the shelter is asking for donations to help pay for her treatment.

The dog is a female Rottweiler with pink and blue painted toenails.