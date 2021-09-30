Jackson County jury convicts man in the second of three sexual assault cases against him

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Attorney General Dana Nessel and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced a Jackson County jury convicted a 29-year-old Coldwater man in the second of three sexual assault cases against him.

A jury found Brad Allen Risner guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and the maximum penalty of this charge is life in prison. The jury charged him for an assault in 2010 that was brought forth by the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

“This conviction is a testament to the determination our SAKI teams have maintained to secure justice for sexual assault survivors, regardless of the years that have passed since the assault,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the work done by the Jackson County SAKI team to reach this outcome.”

Risner was first charged in Kalamazoo County and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after a thorough investigation, ten women said they were sexually or physically assaulted by Risner in the past. The investigations led to the third sexual assault case against him in Jackson County.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for the verdict and thank them for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors,” Jarzynka said “This was an intense and personal cold case, and they did a great job. This case was over 11 years old and it was extremely time-consuming to investigate. SAKI made this case possible and I am very pleased we could seek justice for the survivor.”