LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person died after a one-car accident late Thursday night in Jackson County, Sheriff Gary Schuette said in a news release Friday.

Jackson County deputies responded at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to Springbrook Road, near Margaret Drive in Liberty Township.

According to the news release, the driver was travelling south on Springbrook Road and was speeding, when they drove off the road and hit a large tree. The driver died on scene.

It’s currently unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash, Schuette said. The crash is still under investigation.

If you would like more information, you can contact Sheriff Schuette at 517-768-7921.