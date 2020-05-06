Jackson County law enforcement agencies record video memorial to honor fallen officers

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County law enforcement came together for a virtual memorial to commemorate the lives of local officers who have died in the line of duty.

This public memorial service typically happens every May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s memorial planned for Wednesday, May 6 was cancelled.



The agencies worked with the Jackson Police Department and City of Jackson communications team to create a video memorial.

The six minute video starts and ends with a message from Elmer Hitt, Director of Jackson’s Police and Fire Services.

The majority of the video was recorded at the Police and Fire Memorial in Horace Blackman Park. It contains a flag presentation from the honor guard, reading of the names of fallen and retired officers, ceremonial wreath, and gun salute.

The video also shows footage of officers from every law enforcement agency in Jackson County. The video is available to view on the City’s website and social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Director Hitt says he’s encouraged to see the county’s law enforcement working together during these difficult times. “Recording a video was the best way to keep the community safe and still remember our fallen officers. We hope to be back next year with a public memorial service. Until then, we encourage the community to do what they can to stay safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Hitt said.

The following law enforcement agencies participated in the video memorial:

-Jackson Police Department

-Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

-Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety

-Napoleon Township Police Department

-Springport Township Police Department

-Columbia Township Police Department

-Michigan State Police

-Spring Arbor Township Police

