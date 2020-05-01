Jackson County man who shot potential intruders gets appeal denied by Appeals Court

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — An Appeals Court is denying an appeal of a Jackson man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of two young men who were breaking into his truck in southern Michigan in June 2016.

He was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in prison September 19, 2018.

Tracy Lawrence, 55, said he was not allowed to present evidence that the two people he shot had been on a crime spree before he shot them and that he could have used the fleeing felon defence.



Lawrence learned his punishment after being convicted in July 2018 of the murder charge and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.



Lawrence shot 18-year-olds Hunter Lentz and Matthew McMillen on June 8, 2016 outside his home in Jackson County’s Springport Township. The two 18-year-olds from Jackson were trespassing on Lawrence’s property in Springport Township when they were shot and killed.





Prosecutors said Lawrence first killed Lentz, who likely died instantly, and continued firing at McMillen as he fled.



The defense argued Lawrence acted in self-defense or he was lawfully stopping the escape of fleeing felons.

This case took two years to reach a jury because of a dispute between prosecutors and the defense over evidence.

Investigators found that prior to their encounter with Lawrence, Lentz and McMillen were out all night breaking into garages and stealing tools.

The defense wanted this evidence admitted to show what brought the men to Lawrence’s property.

But the court of appeals sided with prosecutors, saying the evidence was prejudicial.