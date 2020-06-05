Jackson County Offices to open June 15 per Whitmer’s new order

Jackson County offics will open Monday, June 15, accoring to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-110.

While this date is the allowable opening according to the Executive Order, some of the different departments still follow rules or guidance as determined by their funding sources.

It is strongly advised for you to check the county offices’ specific webpage or call ahead before showing up in person.

It is also important to understand with the opening of offices that business will resume with new standards of operation. You should be aware of the following as some offices may have limits on the number of people allowed into their location.

· Call the office ahead of time to find out if they are actually open to the public or if they have limited hours.

· Find out if you need an appointment to receive services.

· Know and understand that offices may be implementing a health screening to determine if you are running a fever or exhibiting other symptoms before entering the building. If symptoms are present, you will not be allowed to enter the location.

·You will be required to wear a facemask or face covering at all times while in the office/building unless you are physically unable to do so or you will not be allowed entry. Children under 2 years of age are not required to wear a face covering.

· Practice social distancing of at least six feet from other people around you.

It is important for you to verify with the County Office you plan to visit. Please visit www.mijackson.org/ and look for the department or office you wish to visit. You will be able to view on their webpage their reopening information, their phone numbers and other information regarding their services.