Jackson County officials need your help identifying suspect in Duffy’s shooting

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect involved in the shooting outside of Duffy’s Food and Spirits March 6.

The 23-year-old suspect, Franky Ackley is suspected to have killed 25-year-old James Cooper-Robertson. The prosecutor’s office has issued a two-count felony warrant for Ackley. The two counts are open murder and felony firearm.

Investigators are currently seeking the whereabouts of Ackley. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (517) 206-3993.

People may leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867