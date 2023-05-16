JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County is putting together a number of fun, free events for the summer season.

Jackson County Parks, with sponsor Alro Steel, will offer free admission to these events:

The Cascades Falls for Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday evening concerts at the Cascades Bandshell

Fridays at the Cascades Splash Pad

Movie night in the park on Aug. 4

Wild World of Animals at the Jackson County Fair

Entertainment at the small stage at the Jackson County Fair

There will also be 10,000 free admission passes to the Cascades Falls and splash pad in Jackson.

The sponsorship runs from May 26 to Sept. 9.

“This sponsorship will allow us to offer more free activities to Jackson County residents, and we are grateful for Alro Steel`s support,” said Kyle Lewis, Director of Jackson County Parks.

For more information, you can visit the websites for Jackson County Parks.