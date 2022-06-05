JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A little rain did not stop the Jackson community from celebrating the 63rd annual Rose Festival.

This was the first time the festival was back, after being postponed for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the parade had 50 floats that included 3 marching bands, different dance groups and the contestants for the Rose Pageant.

“The biggest part of this is really just kind of the civic pride,” Jim Francis, the president of the Jackson County Rose Festival, said. “Jackson is known as the Rose City and this is our Rose Parade and Rose Festival.”

The festival will continue with the Rose Pageant on August 6 at the Historic Michigan Theater.