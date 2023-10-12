LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff is asking the public to help identify the person in the photos they have provided.

The agency suspects the person in the photo of involvement in several thefts in the 1100 block of Norvell Road in Grass Lake Township. The person(s) involved stole multiple tools. Officials think that a suspect used a gray minivan, and/or possibly a Honda Odyssey, in the thefts.

The office of the sheriff asks that if you know this person, or know who they are, to call Detective Ebersole at 517-768-7932.