Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is asking for help in identifying the person in the photos.

The incident the person was involved in a break-in that occurred on March 18 at 10:05 p.m. at the Western School Bus Garage.

If you have any information, contact 517-768-7931 or contact crime stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.