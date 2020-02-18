Jackson County to consider becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary County

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Jackson Co, Mich. (WLNS)– The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday night. One of the things on the agenda is to approve a resolution that would Declare Jackson County a “Second Amendment Refuge County”.

In order to adopt the resolution, at least five members of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners need to vote to approve it.

As of Friday, thirteen Michigan counties had passed resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuary (2A Sanctuary) counties.

If approved, the resolution would mean that the board supports the Jackson County Sheriff and the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, in the exercise of their sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.

Livingston County will also vote on the same resolution tonight and Eaton County will hold a vote Wednesday night.

Reporter Brittany Flowers will be at the meeting and will update this story when the results of the vote come in.