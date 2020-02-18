Jackson County to consider becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary County

Jackson Co, Mich. (WLNS)– The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday night. One of the things on the agenda is to approve a resolution that would Declare Jackson County a “Second Amendment Refuge County”.
In order to adopt the resolution, at least five members of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners need to vote to approve it.
As of Friday, thirteen Michigan counties had passed resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuary (2A Sanctuary) counties.
If approved, the resolution would mean that the board supports the Jackson County Sheriff and the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, in the exercise of their sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.
Livingston County will also vote on the same resolution tonight and Eaton County will hold a vote Wednesday night.
Reporter Brittany Flowers will be at the meeting and will update this story when the results of the vote come in.