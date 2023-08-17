SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for help identifying people who are pictured at the scene of an assault on Hollis Street on Aug. 9 in Summit Township.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook photos of multiple people, as well as a vehicle, that the office needs help to identify.

“If you recognize any of these individuals, please either DM this Facebook and/or send Sgt. Sukovich an email at ssukovich@mijackson.org,” said the agency in the post.

The persons of interest and the vehicle of interest are shown in the slideshow below.