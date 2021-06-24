Jackson County woman charged with embezzlement from employer

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—A woman accused of embezzling over $500,000 from a company in Jackson county is getting her day in court.

32-year-old Abigail Terwilliger is being charged with embezzlement of over $100,000 from her former employer, Peak Manufacturing.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Peak manufacturing in Pleasant Lake on January 5, 2021.



Authorities reported investigating a suspected case of embezzlement, and investigators say Terwilliger was in charge of accounts payable. Terwilliger was accused of making duplicate invoices and manipulating payments toward her accounts.



Court records state Terwilliger recently turned herself in on an arrest warrant and was given a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. Terwilliger was arraigned in the 12th District Court on June 9, 2021, by Judge Allison Bates.



Terwilliger will appear in front of a judge again on July 1, 2021, for a probable cause conference.