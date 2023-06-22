JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County woman recently became a second-time lottery winner when she claimed a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery’s Robo Cash online instant game.

“Robo Cash is my favorite game because I’ve had a lot of luck playing it,” said the 76-year-old player, who wanted to remain anonymous, in a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

“A few years ago, I won $50,000 playing Robo Cash, so I have continued to play it ever since.”

The winning player was taken aback when she finally realized just how much she’d won this time.

“While I was playing, I saw $10,000 come up on the screen with a 10X multiplier. I didn’t realize how much I’d won until the $100,000 prize came up on the screen, and then I started freaking out,” she went on to say.

The woman recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim her $100,000 prize. She said she plans to put the money in savings.