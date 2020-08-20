Jackson County woman wins $500 a week for life playing Michigan Lottery instant game

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson woman is about to treat herself after winning $500 a week for life playing the Michigan Lottery‘s Cash for Life instant game.

The woman who has chosen to remain anonymous purchased her ticket at the Citgo gas sttion at 1502 Cooper St. in Jackson.

“I buy two Mega Millions tickets every Tuesday and Friday,” said the player. “I bought my Mega Millions tickets and had $1 left over, so I asked for an instant ticket.

“I scratched it off and as soon as I saw the ‘L’ in ‘LIFE’ I said: ‘Uh-oh!’ I knew I had something good, so I went back to the store and had them scan it and confirm it for me.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to accept her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $553,000 rather than annual payments of $26,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

Players have won more than $1.4 million playing $500 a Week Cash For Life, which launched in July. Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $500 a week for life. More than $5 million in prizes remain, including two $500 a week for life prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.