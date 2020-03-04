Jackson County woman wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s money match instant game

LANSING, Mich., – A Jackson County woman is the winner of the $500,000 prize after playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Money Match instant game.

“I played $500,000 Money Match before and won a little bit, so I decided to stick with it,” said the player, who has chosen to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket off in my car and freaked out and started shaking when I saw the ‘$500,000’ symbol.”

The player bought her winning ticket at the Seymour Party Store located at 606 Seymour Avenue in Jackson.

“As soon as I left the party store, I drove to my friend’s house to have her look over the ticket,” the 55-year-old player said. “I handed it to her and she checked the numbers one-by-one. It felt like it took forever before she told me I was right and had won $500,000!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to get out of debt and then save the remainder.

“I’m going to live like I’ve been living, but I’ll be debt free,” the player said.

Players have won more than $13 million playing $500,000 Money Match, which launched in May 2019. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $17 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and five $2,500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.