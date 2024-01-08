LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County deputies have arrested a man on a felony warrant for one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, the sheriff said in a news release Monday.

The investigation into Kenneth Watson, 61, of Jackson County began in November, when Calhoun County detectives contact Jackson County detectives for assistance on a case. Detectives were able to get enough evidence to file charges in Jackson County.

Kenneth Watson, 61, was arrested on a felony warrant. (Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette has requested that anyone with more information about Watson’s alleged activities contact Detective Bre Tucker at 517-768-7988.