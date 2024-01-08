LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County deputies have arrested a man on a felony warrant for one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, the sheriff said in a news release Monday.
The investigation into Kenneth Watson, 61, of Jackson County began in November, when Calhoun County detectives contact Jackson County detectives for assistance on a case. Detectives were able to get enough evidence to file charges in Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette has requested that anyone with more information about Watson’s alleged activities contact Detective Bre Tucker at 517-768-7988.