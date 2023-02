JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen 15-year-old Diego Trevylnn Bocole?

Bocole is considered missing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the JCSO, the teen is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bocole was last seen wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Detective Easter at the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff at 517-768-7934.