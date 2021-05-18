Jackson District Library loosens COVID restrictions, allows browsing

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County District Library (JDL) is once again allowing patrons to browse the library after a year long hiatus.

The JDL has reopened 12 of its 13 locations, with the Brooklyn branch remaining closed for repairs.

“We’re excited to be able to again allow our patrons to browse materials in person, and we continue to see positive trends in COVID-related guidelines coming from federal and state officials,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said.

Library-goers will still be required to wear a mask and social distance, and a one-hour time limit will be enforced due to capacity restrictions.

“Some of our branches have a smaller footprint and with capacity restrictions as they are, can only hold so many patrons at a time,” Tackett said. “To allow equitable access we’re going to keep the one-hour time limit in place so we don’t have patrons waiting too long to browse materials and enjoy our indoor spaces again.”