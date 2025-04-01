LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Jackson Fire Department partnered with Home of New Vision to install a Narcan box at the Central Fire Station to reduce opioid overdoses.

According to the Narcan website, Naloxone is a nasal spray that competes with opioids to bind with the same receptors in the brain, reversing the effects of an opioid overdose in two to three minutes.

“As first responders, we see firsthand the devastating impact of opioid overdoses in our community,” said Joe Smith, Assistant Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department. “By making Narcan readily available, we hope to empower residents to take action in emergency situations and ultimately reduce the number of lives lost to overdoses.”

“We are proud to partner with the Jackson Fire Department on this initiative,” said Brooke Cross,

Director of Jackson Services at Home of New Vision. “Providing access to Narcan and educational resources is a vital step toward reducing stigma, increasing awareness, and saving lives.”

The Narcan box is located outside of the front entrance of the Jackson Fire Department’s Central Fire Station.