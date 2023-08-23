JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A release from the city of Jackson confirms that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency testing on ash and debris from Wednesday’s commercial building fire did not detect any hazardous materials.

The fire sent large amounts of ash and debris into the air, which landed on properties in the northwest area of Jackson.

The city worked with the EPA and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to assess any potential environmental impacts from the fire.

Tests from both departments confirmed debris from the fire that fell onto Jackson properties does not contain hazardous materials.

The EPA said residents may dispose of ash and debris from the properties as they see fit.

Jackson Public Schools will be scheduled at a half-day tomorrow due to high temperatures, and Jackson High School is moving its varsity football game from a home game to an away game at Monroe High School.

Field representatives performed tests on debris near the commercial property on W. North Street and found asbestos. Because of this, W. North Street will continue to be closed to traffic and pedestrians until the immediate are around the fire-damaged property is cleaned up.

The EPA will continue to monitor air quality, but so far no contaminants have been found. Firefighters are also still monitoring the scene of the fire.

The investigation into the fire’s origins is being handled by Jackson Police and Fire Services and Michigan State Police.

West North Street remains closed to vehicles and foot traffic from North Blackstone Street to Cooper Street.