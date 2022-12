JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanks to some local firefighters, more than 100 children in Jackson County are ready for this week’s winter weather.

Firefighters from Jackson and Summit Township gathered at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson to donate coats.

Those first responders raised money to buy more than 100 coats for kids in need.

They also donated to kids at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake. This is the third year Jackson firefighters organized the giveaway.