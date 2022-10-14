JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – New research shows that just one act of kindness can strengthen your immune system, increase energy levels and improve your mental health.

One Jackson organization hopes a small act of kindness can also spread through an entire community.

With bags filled with everyday supplies, Chrissy Siders and her team at True Community Credit Union set out on a mission this week, doing what they call Random Acts of Kindness Day.

It started with a stop at the Jackson interfaith shelter and Siders said they hope it starts a chain reaction of giving back.

“The world is loud today. It is chaotic and it is often incredibly unkind and I’m hoping that people will see us stepping out and they will want to make this an everyday thing,” Siders said.

Officials say every donation, both big and small matters right now since there are 70 people staying at the shelter, including children.

With winter approaching officials at the shelter say the need for support from the community will grow.

Siders says she believes one small act has the power to change a community.