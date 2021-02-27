Jackson group works to help teenage girls aging out of foster care forge a new future

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—On the outside 406 Blackstone street may look like any other house on the block, but inside leaders like Amber McKee say it’s a place for new beginnings for teenage girls aging out of the foster care system.

“Some of them are coming out of trauma backgrounds where they’ve had abuse and neglect and they may have had multiple foster placements and the greatest way, the best way to mitigate that trauma is through safe stable environments,” said Board Chair for MyPlace, Amber McKee.

Other leaders like Tammy Dindoffer say besides giving these teens somewhere to call home, she’s is also hoping it will help prevent women from being recruited into human trafficking.

“It’s in every community and it’s in Jackson and there are things that we as individuals can do to help prevent it or decrease it to some extent,” said Executive Director for MyPlace, Tammy Dindoffer.

It’s called MyPlace. Women who stay here will be able to have a safe space to live and set their new goals. They’ll also be paying rent to practice budgeting. MyPlace also offers access to services from community organizations from across Jackson to help them succeed and prepare them for the future.

“Family services and children’s aid, all these organizations around a community that are already providing services and we want to make sure that the young women living here are connected to those services,” said McKee.

There’s also another important lesson they hope these young women will take away from this space.

“Let the kids know that they are worthy of good and they’re worthy of love and they are worthy of respect,” said Dindoffer.

Themes McKee hopes this home brings to the entire community.

“We just want to light up Jackson, with hope and love and freedom and just be part of community caring for each other.”

The doors will officially open in March after working through a selection process that will, for now, include up to 6 women.