Jackson High School buses delayed after lockdown lifted

Jackson, Mich., — Bus routes were delayed a half hour today throughout Jackson Public Schools due to a lockdown at Jackson High School Monday, Oct. 28.

The school went on lockdown Monday afternoon following three reports of shots that went off in the city, according to our media partners at MLIVE.

Students usually leave classes at 2:29 p.m., but were delayed until 2:40 p.m. today until the lockdown was lifted.

MLIVE reports other schools did not go on lockdown, but the bus rides home were longer due to the delays in bus departures from the school.

This story will be updated.