JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A statement from the Jackson County Intermediate School District has good news for parents and students.

“Thanks to the around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts, we are prepared to welcome students back to school tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022,” said Oxley in his statement.

Though the restoration of some online systems in the district is still ongoing, the district was able to get essential systems back online.

Due to the ongoing restoration efforts, students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will have “limited access to several technology resources.”

“We understand the challenges this incident has created for our community,” said Oxley. “We want to thank our students, families and employees for doing their part in the ongoing recovery and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

As of Wednesday evening, the investigation into the ransomware attack is ongoing.