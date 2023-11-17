LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While Lansing is busy with Silver Bells in the City, Jackson is hosting its own annual Christmas parade.

The Jackson parade begins at the intersection of Blackstone and Michigan Avenue and moves south before ending at Consumers Energy. The parade will be followed up with an appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus around 7:30 p.m.

Nearby streets will be closed to traffic. The city also encourages people to make sure they enjoy the parade from the sidewalk, and stay out of the road so the floats have plenty of room.