JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been almost two years since Daveda Quinn got the call that her 18-year-old granddaughter, Sha’Nya Colman-Young, was shot and killed in Jackson — a moment that has always stuck with her.

“Gun violence, it tears a family a part,” said Quinn. “My heart still hurts. I miss her every day.”

Quinn was one of the speakers today at the second annual Summit to Reduce Violence. She is hoping her story can help show the community the need to keep striving for change.

“If I can just save one child to let them know to put down the guns, find another way to have a conversation to get passed that conflict that’s what I’m here to do today,” said Quinn.

Experts also touched on the negative effects social media is having and shared advice on how people can lean into relationships with the younger generation.

“Maybe give you a few of my experiences because that is something I can relate to because we now have a trust factor and then I would try and find a way into whatever it is you like I need to like it to,” said Alphonso Boutire.

Jackson County undersheriff Chris Simpson says since last year’s event progress has been made in part because of city efforts like the gun violence intervention program.

It’s another relationship-based approach that starts by going to the homes of people who are highest at risk for violence and offering support to help change the trajectory of their life.

“It has done a lot as far as far as to reduce the violence,” said Simpson. “We still have a ways to go, don’t get me wrong, but you know our bullet to body count is down. Our homicide count is down.”

Quinn says today she remains an activist for change, something she will continue to do for the rest of her life.

“I just pray every day and I never want that hurt for anybody to have.”