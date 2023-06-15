The crowd enjoying live music at last year’s Jackson Juneteenth Community Celebration.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson’s Juneteenth Community Celebration & Resource Fair is kicking off Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday.

A panel discussion Thursday evening with law enforcement and community leaders on “Racial Inequities: Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform” will lead the three-day event.

The panel is at the Martin Luther King Center, 1107 Adrian St., Jackson.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, “Sign of the Times,” a play directed by Lisa Williams, will take place at the Michigan Theatre, 124 N. Mechanic St.

Doors for the play open at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s events, which include live entertainment for adults and children, along with a job fair from Michigan Works, will take place at True Community Credit Union Square in downtown Jackson, from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, which marked the liberation of enslaved African Americans in Galveston Bay and across Texas, two and half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.