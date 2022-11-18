JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) -Jackson got into the holiday spirit on Friday with its own parade downtown.

It runs down Michigan Avenue starting at Blackstone Street. This marks the 31st year the city will put on the event.

Organizers say it’s about giving back to the community and seeing the reaction from kids when they see Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“Once you see them and the excitement you know in their eyes when they see Santa and Mrs. Claus down that parade route, I mean there’s no better feeling than the joy of the children,” said Jackson Christmas Parade chairman Ed Hatfield.

When the parade finishes there will also be an opportunity for kids to meet Santa at Flag Star Bank for what they are calling an after-glow event.

Organizers say there will be plenty of hot chocolate to keep people warm.