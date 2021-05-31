Jackson kicks off its unofficial summer

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The sights. The sounds. The smells.

All familiar experiences that just feel a little bit different this time around.

“It’s really good to see these picnic tables filled up with families,” said Tim Proetti, owner of Cascades Ice Cream Company.

Memorial Weekend is seen as the unofficial start to summer and people in Jackson were out in full force Monday morning soaking in the sunshine.

A parade in the morning kicked off the holiday as thousands of people lined the streets, thanking service men and women for their service. The crowds continued all afternoon at local parks and following a summer that was anything but ordinary, Jacksonians are excited to see people out and about once again.

“There’s a lot of people in the park there’s been a lot of grilling and having the family picnics especially this memorial day weekend,” Proetti said. “Every day I’m seeing more and more people out in the park. It was scary this time last year…they had it blocked off all the playgrounds were barricaded.”

Thankfully that’s no longer the case, Covid-19 rates are down more than 90 percent dating back to early April as numbers are as low as they’ve been in nearly a year.

And while the pandemic isn’t over yet, people are finally feeling some sense of relief.

“People have just been talking about when this is over, when this is over,” Proetti said “We’re almost there.”