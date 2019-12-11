Jackson leaf vacuum equipment names announced

After a poll was sent out to name the four new pieces of leaf equipment in Jackson, a consensus has been reached.

The following four names received the most votes and the City of Jackson’s new leaf equipment will be named: Jack, Rose, Cooper and Ella.

The top four names represent Jackson-based places and buildings including the city itself, its nickname of the ‘Rose City,’ a reference to the major roadway in Jackson called Cooper, and a reference to the Ella Sharp Park and Museum.

The City sent out a public survey asking people to name the new equipment. A total of 379 people voted and decided on the new names.

Jack topped off the list of the nine names up for selection taking home 42% of the votes. Rose garnered 28% of the votes, Cooper with 25% and Ella with 24% of the votes.

The names that did not make it to the top four included Norm, pearl, Elnora, Beverly, Austin and Adrian.