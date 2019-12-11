Jackson leaf vacuum equipment names announced

News

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

After a poll was sent out to name the four new pieces of leaf equipment in Jackson, a consensus has been reached.

The following four names received the most votes and the City of Jackson’s new leaf equipment will be named: Jack, Rose, Cooper and Ella.

The top four names represent Jackson-based places and buildings including the city itself, its nickname of the ‘Rose City,’ a reference to the major roadway in Jackson called Cooper, and a reference to the Ella Sharp Park and Museum.

The City sent out a public survey asking people to name the new equipment. A total of 379 people voted and decided on the new names.

Jack topped off the list of the nine names up for selection taking home 42% of the votes. Rose garnered 28% of the votes, Cooper with 25% and Ella with 24% of the votes.

The names that did not make it to the top four included Norm, pearl, Elnora, Beverly, Austin and Adrian.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar