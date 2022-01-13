Jackson looking to fill 30 vacancies across 10+ city boards, commissions

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is asking people to consider applying for openings on various city boards and commissions.
Approximately 13 boards/commissions have vacancies in which interested parties can apply.
Depending on the position, applicants can be non-residents of Jackson.
Applicants will be selected by the Mayor, after receiving approval from the Jackson City Council.
Though each individual board or commission member serves a specific term duration, every position is volunteer-based.
People who owe unpaid taxes to the City of Jackson will not be considered for a position.
The following commissions/boards are taking applications:
- The BOARD OF REVIEW has 2 openings for City residents.
- The BOR oversees appeals to property taxes and special assessments.
- The BUILDING CODE BOARD OF APPEALS has 1 opening for City resident.
- The BCBA reviews resident requests for personal exemptions to City codes including variances, extensions and financial hardships.
- The ELECTION COMMISSION has 1 opening for City resident.
- Residents on this commission work with appointed City officials in overseeing elections and advising on alterations to City wards.
- The ELLA SHARP PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES has 2 openings.
- This board oversees park activities and plans in Jackson’s largest public park. Members typically also serve on the Parks and Rec Commission
- The ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION has 2 openings.
- The commission develops environmental policies for the City.
- The HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION has 2 openings.
- The HRC promotes mutual understanding, dignity and respect among all racial, religious and nationality groups, and works to discourage and prevent discriminatory practices.
- The INCOME TAX BOARD OF REVIEW has 1 opening for City resident.
- This resident-based board reviews appeals to income taxes.
- The JACKSON PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION has 2 openings.
- JPAC advises the City Council on public art displays and City imagery, along with reviewing plans for public art in the community.
- The MLK CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY currently has 4 openings.
- The authority promotes the redevelopment of the S. MLK Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors by overseeing the use of tax dollars for re-investment in the area.
- The PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION has 1 opening.
- The commission oversees Parks and Recreation Department programs, improvements plans, and proposed events. Members typically also serve on the Ella Sharp Park Board of Trustees.
- The PLANNING COMMISSION has 1 opening.
- The commission reviews development proposals, manages the City’s zoning ordinance, and works to maintain a comprehensive vision for the City.
- The RACIAL EQUITY COMMISSION has 2 openings.
- This commission reviews City policies and procedures to ensure racial equity is a core element of government, along with making recommendations to officials on ways to promote racial justice and equity in Jackson.
- The YOUTH COUNCIL currently has 9 openings for City residents.
- The YC is comprised of 15 high school students, makes recommendations to the City Council concerning the needs of children, families and
If you’re interested in starting you career as a public servant, you can click here to start an application.