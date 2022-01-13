Jackson looking to fill 30 vacancies across 10+ city boards, commissions

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is asking people to consider applying for openings on various city boards and commissions.

Approximately 13 boards/commissions have vacancies in which interested parties can apply.

Courtesy: The City of Jackson

Depending on the position, applicants can be non-residents of Jackson.

Applicants will be selected by the Mayor, after receiving approval from the Jackson City Council.

Though each individual board or commission member serves a specific term duration, every position is volunteer-based.

People who owe unpaid taxes to the City of Jackson will not be considered for a position.

The following commissions/boards are taking applications:

The BOARD OF REVIEW has 2 openings for City residents. The BOR oversees appeals to property taxes and special assessments.

The BUILDING CODE BOARD OF APPEALS has 1 opening for City resident. The BCBA reviews resident requests for personal exemptions to City codes including variances, extensions and financial hardships.

The ELECTION COMMISSION has 1 opening for City resident. Residents on this commission work with appointed City officials in overseeing elections and advising on alterations to City wards.

The ELLA SHARP PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES has 2 openings. This board oversees park activities and plans in Jackson’s largest public park. Members typically also serve on the Parks and Rec Commission

The ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION has 2 openings. The commission develops environmental policies for the City.

The HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION has 2 openings. The HRC promotes mutual understanding, dignity and respect among all racial, religious and nationality groups, and works to discourage and prevent discriminatory practices.

The INCOME TAX BOARD OF REVIEW has 1 opening for City resident. This resident-based board reviews appeals to income taxes.

The JACKSON PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION has 2 openings. JPAC advises the City Council on public art displays and City imagery, along with reviewing plans for public art in the community.

The MLK CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY currently has 4 openings. The authority promotes the redevelopment of the S. MLK Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors by overseeing the use of tax dollars for re-investment in the area.

The PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION has 1 opening. The commission oversees Parks and Recreation Department programs, improvements plans, and proposed events. Members typically also serve on the Ella Sharp Park Board of Trustees.

The PLANNING COMMISSION has 1 opening. The commission reviews development proposals, manages the City’s zoning ordinance, and works to maintain a comprehensive vision for the City.

The RACIAL EQUITY COMMISSION has 2 openings. This commission reviews City policies and procedures to ensure racial equity is a core element of government, along with making recommendations to officials on ways to promote racial justice and equity in Jackson.

The YOUTH COUNCIL currently has 9 openings for City residents. The YC is comprised of 15 high school students, makes recommendations to the City Council concerning the needs of children, families and



If you’re interested in starting you career as a public servant, you can click here to start an application.