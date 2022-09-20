JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson police say an 18-year-old man from Jackson has been charged with arson after admitting that he started a fire that destroyed a duplex, reports MLive.

In the early morning of Sept. 16, a home on the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue in Jackson was destroyed by a fire.

The investigation made police think the fire was intentionally set, Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt said.

The home was completely destroyed, but no one was injured.

That same day, police were tipped off to a possible suspect: 18-year-old Caleb Filas.

When questioned, Filas admitted to setting the fire.

He was arraigned on Sept. 19 for first-degree arson.