LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old man from Jackson has been arrested for possession of child pornography, following an investigation from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

The task force announced four criminal charges against Glen Briggs, including one count child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP first opened its investigation after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say that if Briggs is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of child sexually abusive activity, 20 years in prison for the charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 10 to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

If you are looking for ways to help keep your family safe when they’re online, MSP offers online resources to help start these difficult conversations, you can find that here.

If you would like to report any instance of child sexual exploitation, you can do that anonymously at the cybertipline.