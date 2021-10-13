Jackson man bound for 3 counts of assault with intent to murder

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Treshawn Johnson of Jackson has been bound over to the Circuit Court for trial on 3 counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

If convicted, Johnson faces life in prison.

The trial relates to a shooting incident that took place in Jackson on July 18 in the parking lot outside Foundry Bar. Three residents were shot, the Court said.

“Please note the charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Court said.

Johnson is scheduled to appear before Judge Susan Jordan.