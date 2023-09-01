LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man from Jackson has been arrested by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP says Ralph Debruler III, 42, came under investigation after ICAC learned he was allegedly sharing child sexually abusive material over the internet. Officials searched his home and allegedly found digital evidence.

He was arraigned Friday, Aug. 25. in the 12th District Court in Jackson.

Ralph Debruler III arrest booking photo. Courtesy Michigan State Police

If convicted, Debruler faces up to 20 years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 10 to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.