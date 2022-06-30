Content Warning: This story features mentions of sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County Man has been convicted of several felonies by a jury after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman he met online.

Najee Thompson been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree, Unlawful Imprisonment and Interfering with Electronic Communication.

The maximum penalty for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree is life in prison.

Thompson was convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2019.

Thompson met an 18-year-old woman from Howell on social media. They met in Jackson on October 8, 2019 where he then forced her to drive to the area of Overhill Road and Clark Street in Summit Township.

Thompson threatened to stab the woman if she did not have sex with him. Afterwards, the woman ran and called 911 but Thompson dragged her back to the car.

Authorities say multiple people in the area called 911 about a woman screaming.

Thompson fled the scene after police arrived but was found by Michigan State Police K-9 units.