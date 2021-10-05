Jackson man guilty of murdering, nearly beheading girlfriend

Larry Maddin Jr. appears in front of Jackson County District Court Judge Darryl Mazur for a preliminary examination on Thursday, December 28, 2017. Maddin Jr. is charged with open murder, torture and domestic violence in the death of Bobbie Jo Thomas. (Photo via Claire Abendroth | Mlive.com) Claire AbendrothClaire Abendroth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – a 45-year-old Jackson man has been found guilty of murdering and nearly beheading his girlfriend.

Larry Maddin Jr. was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. He was also found guilty of domestic violence and was charged with torture, of which he was found guilty.

Maddin was found guilty of killing Bobbie Jo Thomas, who was found dead on Dec. 10, 2017 in her Orange Street apartment.

Police were dispatched to Henry Ford Allegiance Health that night after Maddin appeared in the emergency room covered in blood sporting only a minor cut on his hand. Maddin told hospital workers that he was attacked by the FBI or CIA, reports 6 News media partner the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

Police then searched his last known address where they found Thomas. Officers had to force their way inside as Maddin wedged the door shut with a chair.

Once inside, Jackson Police Officer Tom Tinklepaugh described the scene as the worst he had seen in nearly 20 years of service.

Police say that Thomas had around 20 cuts on her body, six of which appeared to be made post-mortem.

“I want to thank Judge Jordan for the verdict and carefully listening to and weighing all of the evidence” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. “This was a very violent crime,”

“I also want to thank Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jake Dickerson for his excellent work in trying this case as well as the City of Jackson Police Department for a doing a great job investigating it,” said Jarzynka.

Maddin was on parole for a 2005 armed robbery at the time of the murder. He had been found guilty of robbing a gas station with a handgun and taping a clerk with duct tape.