Jackson man sentenced to life in prison after murdering girlfriend

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing and nearly beheading his girlfriend in 2017.

Larry Maddin Jr. was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the 2017 death of Bobbie Jo Thomas in October 2021.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka released the following statement regarding Maddin’s sentencing:

“First off, I want to thank Judge Jordan. We are very pleased with the sentence. It’s tough and very appropriate for the facts. This was an extremely violent crime,” said Jarzynka. “I also want to thank the City of Jackson Police Department in investigating this case. They did a great job. In this case, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for our community.”

Maddin was on parole for a 2005 armed robbery at the time of the murder. He had been found guilty of robbing a gas station with a handgun and taping a clerk with duct tape.