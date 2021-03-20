Jackson man who won lottery: “This can’t be right”

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — At first, he couldn’t believe it.

There was no way the lottery ticket this anonymous Jackson man was holding was truly a $300,000 winner.

“I hadn’t played an instant game in a while so I decided to purchase a few while I was out,” said the 66-year-old player. “When I saw I had won $300,000 I couldn’t believe it. I kept looking the ticket over thinking: this can’t be right.

“I called my son right away and had him come look the ticket over. He confirmed what I was seeing and we both stood there in shock.”

The 66-year-old from Jackson bought the ticket at a Meijer gas station at 3333 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson. He says he plans to help his family with part of the money and invest the rest of the winnings.