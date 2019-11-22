Jackson man wins half a million in Michigan Lottery game

Santa came early this year for one Jackson man who won $500,000 in Michigan Lottery’s Holiday Sparkle Instant game.

The player purchased the ticket at a Meijer store located at 3333 E. Michigan Avenue in Jackson. He has asked to remain anonymous.

“I bought a few of the Holiday Sparkle tickets on payday as a treat for myself,” the 42-year-old player said. “I scratched them off in the parking lot, and when I saw I won $500,000 I couldn’t believe my eyes!

The man used the money to pay off his student loans and put the rest into savings.

In the Holiday Sparkle game alone, players have won more than $6 million since it launched in October.

Each ticket costs $10 and prizes range from $10 to $500,000.

More than $19 million in prizes are still out there, including two $500,000 and 13 13 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant game tickets can be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.