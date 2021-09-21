Jackson Mayor celebrates ‘Zero Emissions Day’, proposes electric vehicle policy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies issued a proclamation, declaring Sept. 21 as “Zero Emissions Day”, additionally encouarging support for a proposal that will require Jackson to make some sites EV compatible.

The proposed ordinance has received support from the Planning Commission.

According to Dobies, he has been working with EV charging companies like Blink, as well as seeking feedback from Consumers Energy higher ups.

We must ensure our site planning is conducive to the mass adoption of electric vehicles if our city hopes to remain economically competitive — businesses don’t want consumers driving past Jackson to spend their money elsewhere. This policy not only builds a cleaner and greener future, but plans for new energy tech in a way that supports a vibrant economy and saves on long-term infrastructure costs. And we have a great local partner in Consumer Energy to help make it a reality.” Mayor Derek Dobies

A release from Dobies states that about 1.5 million electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in the last decade, and the Edison Electric Institute forecasts over 18 million electric vehicles will be on U.S. roads by 2030.

Dobies plans to bring the proposed ordinance to City Council at the September 28, 2021 meeting.

To read the ordinance, click here.